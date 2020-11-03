Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 3rd November 2020)

We’re hurtling towards winter & wellness is very much to the fore, especially for the little ones in our lives.

Then there are the other, all-year-around issues we all find with our babies, infants and toddlers – sleeping problems and teething are two that come to mind.

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny joined our John Walsh for her fortnightly slot and she had lots of suggestions.

There was help too for a range of teenage concerns, details on good gut bacteria and how to boost energy levels when you’re feeling run-down.

Listen back below and if you’ve something to ask Clair you can email [email protected] or text/whatsapp to 083 306 96 96 during show time (weekdays, 7am to 10am).

Listen back here: