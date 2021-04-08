Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 6th April 2021)

Planning for pregnancy?

It’s not always as easy as it seems and there are many things to factor into the equation.

Clair Whitty of the Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny is a regular on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh.

This time around she was joined in the chat by Nutritional Therapist Laura Baker to offer some tips to couples seeking to expand their family.

Added to the various issues that can arise in any plans to have a baby, for those aiming to try during the Pandemic there’s a whole new range of problems that have arisen with anxiety levels higher than usual.

Listen back here: