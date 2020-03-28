KCLR News

NCT centres closed today over new Covid-19 restrictions

The centres will not be open as they are not essential retail outlets

28/03/2020

Drivers are advised that all NCT car testing centres are closed today due to the government’s increased restrictions.

According to the Road Safety Authority, a decision on whether or not the centres can reopen in the coming days will be made later.

People are asked not to go to any NCT centre today as a result.

Here’s a reminder of what the Government considers “essential retail”:

