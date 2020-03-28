KCLR News
NCT centres closed today over new Covid-19 restrictions
The centres will not be open as they are not essential retail outlets
Drivers are advised that all NCT car testing centres are closed today due to the government’s increased restrictions.
According to the Road Safety Authority, a decision on whether or not the centres can reopen in the coming days will be made later.
People are asked not to go to any NCT centre today as a result.
