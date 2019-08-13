Nearly 2 thousand students in Carlow & Kilkenny get their Leaving Cert results today

The wait is nearly over for almost 2 thousand local leaving cert students.

840 young men and women in Carlow and 1046 in Kilkenny will find out how they got on in the state exams with a further 37 picking up results for the Applied Leaving Cert.

They will be available at schools from 9am and online from 10am with the first round of CAO offers due this Thursday, five days earlier than usual.

Gemma Lawlor is a Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College Carlow. She says whatever the outcome it’s important for students to remember there are always options.

And if you are not happy with the results, there is an appeals process between this Friday and Thursday, August 22nd.