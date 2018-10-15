New Access for All strategy launches in Kilkenny

Kilkenny will become the first county in Ireland to offer a dedicated course for businesses to make themselves more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Access for All Strategy is launching in the city this morning. Minister John Paul Phelan did the honours at the Medieval Mile Museum earlier.

It represents two years of work by the Kilkenny Public Participation Network, the council and various other bodies.

Katherine Peacock from the Participation Network has been telling KCLR News even the smallest changes can make a big difference.