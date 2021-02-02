New Administrator of Ossory expected to be named today

Dermot Farrell will be installed as the Archbishop of Dublin this morning (Tuesday, 2nd February).

It will happen with a ceremony at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral at 10:30am.

Archbishop Farrell, who left the role of Bishop of Ossory to take up this position, will be Principal Celebrant and will be joined by his predecessor Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

KCLR understands that a new Administrator of Ossory will also be appointed later.

Kildare and Leighlin Bishop Denis Nulty’s been telling KCLR News “”It’s a huge day for Archbishop-elect Dermot, we wish him every blessing, we’re hugely proud of him today it’s a wonderful day obviously for the people, priests, religious of Ossory diocese, but a huge day for all of us, as neighbours in Kildare and Leighlin we’re hugely proud of Archbishop Dermot and wish him every blessing, today’s a lovely feast, the presentation of the Lord, as we pray the light of Christ with illumine all his steps, all his works, all his ministry”.