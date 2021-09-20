New art installations for Kilkenny will include a Cartoon Saloon mural

A mural from the award winning Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon is among some new artwork planned for the city.

The county council’s been allocated over €400,000 as part of the €5 million Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme.

The monies are expected to cover the new mural at the Watergate Performance Space,

An upcycled copper tank at Brewhouse Square at the Abbey Quarter is also planned as is a sculpture adjacent to Riverside Park.

Other installations will include digital Culture Screens and lighting of the Butterslip and Market Slip to encourage visitors to the newly developed Market Square outdoor dining experience.