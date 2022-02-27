KCLR News
New bus service for Carlow Town is on track for this year
National Transport Authority will be in position to award a contract by the middle of the year
The plan to get Carlow Towns brand new bus service on the road later this year is still on track.
Minister Malcolm Noonan says the tender process is ongoing but it’s expected that the National Transport Authority will be in position to award a contract by the middle of the year.
Separately tender packs have been prepared for the bus stop infrastructure that will be needed around the town with an expectation that they will be implemented this summer.