New bye-laws for casual traders being considered by Carlow County Council

If you’re looking to turn your horsebox into a coffee van, new bye-laws are being brought into Carlow to help guide casual traders.

The county council are bringing draft regulations to the councillors for consideration soon.

Seamus Doran from the Local Enterprise Office says people got really creative during covid with their offerings.

“They really brought a bit of life and a bit of enjoyment to people,” said Seamus.

“So now that we are out of that covid period, what we would like to do is bring in some form of regulation to give guidelines to those who want to engage in casual trading like this to sell things like teas, coffees, juices and ice cream”.

“It’s very important to recognise that casual trading bye-laws only affect public lands and public property”.