New car sales down in Carlow & Kilkenny, but not as much as in the rest of the country
Carlow's have fallen 20% with Kilkenny seeing a 14.3% decrease
New car sales have fallen by as much as 20% locally.
That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).
New car sales have fallen by just over 20% percent in Carlow where 988 units were registered this year to the end of September.
Sales in Kilkenny have fallen by 14.3% with 1,732 units sold.
But sales in both counties are ahead of the national average which saw a drop of over 25% on last year.
New car sales surged last month with 5,685 units sold nationally, this is up over 66% on September last year.