New car sales down in Carlow & Kilkenny, but not as much as in the rest of the country

New car sales have fallen by as much as 20% locally.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

New car sales have fallen by just over 20% percent in Carlow where 988 units were registered this year to the end of September.

Sales in Kilkenny have fallen by 14.3% with 1,732 units sold.

But sales in both counties are ahead of the national average which saw a drop of over 25% on last year.

New car sales surged last month with 5,685 units sold nationally, this is up over 66% on September last year.