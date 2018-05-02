KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New car sales up in Carlow but down in Kilkenny for April
Nationally new registrations were up 3% last month
Carlow was among the counties to see a slight increase in new car sales during April.
In Kilkenny the figures were down nearly 4 percent on the same month last year with 1 thousand 571 new registrations in 2018 compared with 1 thousand 632 in 2017.
However in Carlow the numbers were up marginally on 2017 with 1 thousand and 27 new car registrations last month compared with 1 thousand and 15 in April 2017.
Sales in most counties were down on last year but nationally numbers were up by about 3 percent.
Commercial sales are up too while the sale of imported used cars have increased nearly 20 percent.