New car sales were down in Kilkenny but up slightly in Carlow in 2018

New car sales in Kilkenny fell last year while there was marginal growth in Carlow.

That’s according to official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

The figures show that 3,886 new cars were registered in Carlow and Kilkenny last year.

In Kilkenny sales were down 2.78% with 2,340 cars registered. In Carlow, however, numbers sold grew to 1,546, that’s an increase of just 0.32%

New car sales fell nationally by almost 4.5% during 2018 while used car imports increased by almost 8%.

Volkswagen was the top selling car brand last year while the top three new car models were the Hyundai Tucson, the Nissan Qashqai and the Ford Focus.