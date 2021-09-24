New classrooms for two Kilkenny primary schools

Two Kilkenny schools are getting new classrooms.

Approval has been given for work at the Scoil Mhuire Presentation Primary School on Parnell Street in the CIty and at St Brendan’s National School in Newmarket.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness has been telling KCLR News “The Presentation School on Parnell Street has been given the go-ahead to build on two new classrooms and a complete upgrade of their outside yard area, that’s fantastic news for the Presentation in the city, and St Brendan’s National School in Newmarket has been given the go-ahead for one new ensuite classroom and an upgrade of a prefab they have also”.

He adds “Every bit of investment that we get into education and into the future of our children has to be welcomed and I’m delighted to get that news and to deliver it and it’s fantastic for both all of the children going to the Presentation in the city and all of those going to St Brendan’s in Newmarket, so fantastic news all round”.