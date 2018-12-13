New community group sets up in Kilkenny to help the homeless ahead of Christmas

A new community group has been set up in Kilkenny aiming to do their part to help the homeless.

‘Presence Kilkenny’ is made up of a small team of volunteers who say their first project is to lend a hand to the Good Shepherd Centre and Amber Women’s Refuge to collect donations.

They’re not monetary donations, but items that will be useful to those using the centres.

Amy Moriarty from the group has told KCLR News what they’re looking for:

“Toiletries, underwear, sanitary products, socks, pyjamas and non-perishable confectionary in an unsealed shoe box or gift bag, labelled with either Amber or the Good Shepherd.

“Why we’re asking for those specific things is we’ve asked them what they need and they came back to us with this list and also they said they have a good supply of hats and scarves and that’s why we haven’t included them.

“We’ve gone on their recommendations. The drop-off point is St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall in Butts Green and it’s open from 9-5.”