New Covid-19 rules published for nightclubs as hopes are high for a night out out in Carlow and Kilkenny

If you’re heading to a nightclub or late bar from tonight you’ll need to buy a ticket at least an hour beforehand.

Customers must also keep one-metre social-distancing in the queue for the bar, under new rules published last night. (See the guidelines here).

Spot checks will be carried out and non-complying venues could face closure, a €5,000 fine, and a year in jail.

Director of the Factory Night Club in Waterford, Neill Kelly, says the government’s guidelines are ‘absolute insanity’.

While in Carlow and Kilkenny, it remains to be seen as to whether an offering will be available this weekend.

The Foundry in Carlow Town announced last weekend it’d not be opening then, but hopes are high for a date soon.

Langton’s in Kilkenny City posted this on their social in the last 24 hours:

But it seems neighbouring Pegasus at the Kilford Arms Hotel is gearing up for some festive fun: