New covid restrictions come into effect across Kilkenny and Carlow today

Bars and restaurants across Kilkenny and Carlow must close at 8pm from today.

It’s part of new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Live events, cinemas and theatres will also have to finish by that time while many indoor and outdoor events have to be capped at 50% capacity.

The measures are to remain in place until the end of January but will be kept under review.

New financial measures aimed at supporting affected businesses are expected to be announced by government shortly.