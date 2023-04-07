New cruise ferry offering between the South East of Ireland and West Wales to start in June

Rosslare Europort is welcoming a new cruise ferry which will sail on the Rosslare to Pembroke route.

Irish Ferries will start running the Oscar Wilde service from early June.

The ship will be the largest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea and it’ll be able to carry over 2,080 passengers.

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says it’ll be able to travel quickly; “Fastest cruise ferry on the Irish Sea as well with duty free shopping as well and great on-board facilities that’s something we’re seeing with the ferry companies that are operating to and from Rosslare Europort on a number of routes, including their facilities on their vessels so basically the holiday starts the moment you step on the ship”.