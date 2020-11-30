New driving test booking system launches today

A new booking system to ease the backlog of 80,000 people waiting for a driving test is being launched by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

From applying for a test to completing it can take as long as 30 weeks.

The RSA confirmed earlier this month that there are now 2,007 learner drivers waiting for a test in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland, says the high failure rate is a major contributor in long waiting lists, as well as the pandemic.