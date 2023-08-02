KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New electric car registrations on the rise in Carlow and Kilkenny
New electric car registrations have increased in both Carlow and Kilkenny by over 40% between January and July of this year compared to the same period last year.
July was a record month for electric car registrations across the country as over 4,150 new electric cars were registered nationwide, a 50% increase on the same period last year.
Volkswagen was the top-selling brand of electric vehicles nationally with electric vehicles taking up 18% of the market share in the first half of 2023.
In Carlow, electric car registrations rose by almost 70% from 109 to 184, while in Kilkenny figures rose by 48% from 170 to 251.
Diesel and petrol cars saw a rise of 10% in Carlow and 9% in Kilkenny.