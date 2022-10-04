New external ATM in Callan, Co Kilkenny is now fully operational

Callan’s new ATM is operational.

There are two internal ones available in the town but use of them is subject to opening hours and concerns were raised after the Bank of Ireland branch closed with five others, shutting too the only external machine in the area.

It’d been mooted that the local Credit Union was considering installing one and that happened last Thursday with Cllr Joe Lyons today telling KCLR Live that the facility’s up and running this week.

He says “Everyone’s delighted with the good news, it’s 24 hours, seven days which is great, it’s a great addition to the town”.

Cllr Lyons adds “I have to compliment the Credit Union, when I proposed it to them there well over a year ago because of the current situation with banks they took it on and they linked up with EuroNet and now we have the facility which is great”.