New global security group to have HQ in Carlow

Carlow security firm Netwatch has announced big news of a merger.

The monitoring company has now joined forces with other companies in the US and the UK to form a new global security powerhouse – Netwatch Group.

It follows investment from private equity firm The Riverside Company.

The group its headquarters in Carlow and co-founder of Netwatch David Walsh will serve as CEO of the new group.

He’s been speaking to KCLR news this morning about the move and says they have achieved their global vision – what they were thinking about when they started out 15 years ago.

David says Riverside, who are behind the investment, understand their desire to continue to invest in Carlow into the future.