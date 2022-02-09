New Government retrofitting scheme will help fight fuel poverty according to Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD

The Heritage Minister says the new government retrofitting scheme will help fight fuel poverty.

The new grant plan (details here) will cover up to half the cost of deep retrofitting a house with up to 80% of the total cost available for smaller jobs, like insulating or replacing windows and doors.

But Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan says there will be free energy upgrades available for homes where the owners can’t afford their heating bills.

He’s also encouraging school kids to consider careers in the retrofitting industry with an estimated 17,000 workers needed in the next three to four years, to carry out the ambitious plans.

There’s concern that we don’t have enough trained workers to meet the govt targets of half a million homes by the end of the decade

Listen back to his conversation with KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle here:

Meanwhile, KCLR Live has been catching up with RTE’s Pete the Builder – hear that here: