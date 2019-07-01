New home for Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery should be complete by end of 2019

Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery should be fully set up in their new home by the end of March next year.

The refurbishment of the historic former alms house – Evan’s Home – in the city is set to be finished before Christmas so will be ready to move into in early 2020.

The building has been hidden away behind the city library, and largely unused for the last 30 years.

The county council is in charge of the multi-million euro project.

And project manager, Simon Walton has told KCLR, construction and preservation makes up about 5 million of the total 6 million euro it’s costing.

200 thousand euro will be spent on telling the story of the site with the balance on consultancy and legal fees aswell as connection and utility charges.