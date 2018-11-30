New Independent candidate declares in Kilkenny ahead of 2019 local elections

Kilkenny will have another independent candidate in next May’s local elections.

Trish Finegan has announced she intends to run in the newly-formed Thomastown electoral area.

She runs her own business, Creative Catering Ltd in Dunnamaggin, and she also chairs Lifelink which is an umbrella group for organisations in Kilkenny focused on mental health.

In 2015 Trish returned to college to study Social, Political and Community studies in Carlow College and says that really piqued her interest as its all about community development and how to empower communities.

She thinks it will give her the skills and tools she needs to help communities and individuals.