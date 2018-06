An Irish record was set in Gowran park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Helmet day – a fundraiser for the Irish Injured Jockeys fund saw 2176 people take part.

Organisers had hoped to break a world record but say they will attempt it again.

https://twitter.com/GowranPark1/status/1003680442883682312

https://twitter.com/InjuredJockeys/status/1003700458668642305