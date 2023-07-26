New IVF scheme should be up and running shortly according to local TD

Couples looking to avail of the new IVF scheme should not have to wait too long.

That’s according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness who welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Health yesterday.

The scheme will allow couples who qualify to avail of one free cycle of IVF, a treatment that previously would have cost thousands.

Deputy McGuinness says that the scheme will expand in the coming years:

“There will be devoted clinics to deal with this and there will be a continuous rollout of an extension of the service. So it’s good news for those that are planning a family this way.”