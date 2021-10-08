New jobs as Carlow company wins multi-million euro Government contract

A Carlow based company has been awarded a 10-million euro government contract.

IAS Laboratories in Bagenalstown is partnering up with two other companies to conduct a Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme.

They’ll be measuring soil content from farms all over the country.

Eoin O’Brien from IAS told KCLR news they will be hiring extra staff:

“We’re in the process of recruiting additional staff, up to 8 additional staff. We’ve currently advertisements out there for microbiologists, laboratory technicians as well as general workers and administration. It’s a hundred miles an hour at the moment in IAS so it’s great”.