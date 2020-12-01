New Kilkenny city outlet rises to open today

While many businesses reopening are excited to do so, one local lady’s actually starting her latest venture today.

Mags Egan availed of the opportunity to run White Feather Ladieswear & Holistic Shop on John Street in Kilkenny with part of the proceeds going to Relay for Life, Mary & Brendan Pierce’s Kilkenny Homeless Run and Amber Womens’ Refuge.

Camogie superstar Tracey Millea will do the honours later this morning with doors officially opening at 10:30am.

She’s been outlining to KCLR News why she chose now for the outlet’s beginnings, saying “I actually had no choice really because I had the holistic centre in Bennettsbridge and unfortunately I had to close it after the last lockdown that we had so I decided I need to do something and I was given this opportunity and I took it, I love fashion and anything to do with holistics and that so it’s probably a mad idea but I think it’s going to pay off”.