New Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme on track for opening by next January

The new Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme is on track to be open by next January.

Uisce Éireann‘s upgrading the treatment plant at Troyswood oN the Freshford Road so it can become the primary water treatment plant 28,000 residents of Kilkenny City.

A new 2.9 km watermain from Troyswood to the Radestown site will connect to the existing service reservoirs and enable the Radestown water treatment plant to be decommissioned.

Programme manager Seán Twohig says they’ve reached the halfway point and could be finished by Christmas, telling KCLR News “We’re hoping to be finished towards the end of this year or in January of ’24, we started the job in Troyswood in late ’21 so we’re on track really at the moment”.

He adds “From the tap we won’t notice anything different but in terms of the infrastructure for the city it’s a more secure supply bringing the Troyswood plant, modernising it and upgrading it to state of the art I suppose”.

