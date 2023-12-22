New library for Thomastown looks set to proceed with an extra €1.45million in funding confirmed by Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Thomastown’s gotten an early Christmas present.

Close to one and a half million euro is being made available for the town’s new library.

Deputy John Paul Phelan has told KCLR News; “I just want to welcome the allocation of an extra €1.45million for the Thomastown, the new Thomastown Library, the overall project which has been a number of years in the offering now is a cost of €4.7million with €3.9 received in total from a different government grants, it was announced just in the last few hours, it’s the difference between ensuring that the project goes ahead and having to start from scratch again”.

He adds “The redevelopment of the community centre in Thomastown is something that’s been long sought by the local community and this is really a fantastic opportunity for Thomastown to have one of the most state-of-the-art libraries in the country”.

In conclusion, Deputy Phelan notes; “The existing library is always prone to flooding, people will know Marshes Street is one of those places in Thomastown if there’s water out and the library often closed as a result so the chance to have a much much larger and brand new facility is a huge welcome Christmas present for Thomastown and its surrounds”.