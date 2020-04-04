New mental health programme to help people cope with life since Covid-19 restrictions

A new six-week programme is being launched by GROW mental health recovery to help people cope with the restrictions because of coronavirus.

Every week, a different topic will be explored to help people deal with how their lives have changed since the pandemic.

Accepting our situation, being able to deal with it, taking control of it while getting support, staying connected with others, keeping a balance in life an dealing with issues as they arise are some of the core principles.

The programme is called, “Creating Hope and Staying Positive during Covid-19”. It is being hosted on www.grow.ie. It will provide information, advice, podcasts, coping techniques and fun tasks, centred around looking after our mental health during times of social isolation over the course of the next six weeks.

“Accepting What Is”

The first week will cover “Accepting What Is” and will be followed by “Connecting in Isolation” and “Adopting a Positive Mindset”. There will be other topics to follow including dealing with anxiety and self-care.

Change in our lives

GROW Mental Health Recovery CEO, Michele Kerrigan, says the outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in a “great deal of change to our lives and we all face the challenge of adapting to the ‘new normal’.

“Much of what we knew as being normal has changed. The simple things like meeting up with a family member or friend for a chat, a playdate for the children, going on holiday, taking part in sport, pursuing a hobby, or even attending our GROW Support Group Meetings are no longer available to us.”

She also said many of us are missing our normal interactions and this puts pressure on families who are confined to home. “As a result we are left with a stark choice – we either let ourselves get down and bemoan that fact that life is not what it used to be, or we make the most of what is a challenging situation,” explained Michele.

“One of the main challenges will be to our mental health and it is vital that we take action to look after that part of our lives and that is why we have put together this information.

“The reality is that the restrictions will be in place for some time and that is why we wanted to create a resource that people can follow over the next six weeks as opposed to one piece of advice.”

To find out more about the podcasts and other initiatives by GROW, check out their website here.