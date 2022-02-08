KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New MRI for Carlow and Kilkenny up and running according to Friends of St Luke’s Chair

The service is understood to be in play now two days a week

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/02/2022

The long-awaited MRI at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is operational.

It’s scanned its first patient today (Tuesday, 8th February) and is now in service for two days a week.

image google maps

The new Magnetic Resonance Imaging unit was installed last November in a purpose-built building.

Declan McCann is Chair of the Friends of St Luke’s which spear-headed a fundraising drive for the machine – the group raised €250,000 which was then match-funded.

He confirmed the news on KCLR Live earlier this morning.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/02/2022