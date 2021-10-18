New pedestrian bridge in Castlecomer should be in place by the end of this year

It looks like Castlecomer will be getting a new pedestrian bridge as an early Christmas present.

The structure is set to be finished in mid-December, making life for those in the North Kilkenny town significantly easier.

From this week associated roadworks take place with traffic management each day between 8am and 6pm.

But Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says the end result will be worth it, telling KCLR News “It’s vital infrastructure for Castlecomer, it’s brilliant that it’s going to be there and it’s a pedestrian bridge where the people will be able to walk across it and be very, very safe”.

He adds “We have all been very worried that there would be more serious accidents on the bridge or, God forbid, even a fatality and certainly we don’t want this to happen but again it comes on the back of massive development in Castlecomer with the Discovery Park, also the hotel, the creamery house and all the different pieces of infrastructure that have been put into Castlecomer and again supported by the local community and this is another way of developing Castlecomer and we’re really looking forward to this pedestrian bridge for the further development of Castlecomer”.