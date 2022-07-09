New pension plan is being considered by the Government for those who retire later in life

A new pension plan is being considered to financially reward those who retire later in life.

Under the proposal, people who work until 67 or later will receive a higher rate of State Pension.

The Taoiseach stonewalled plans to raise the pension age earlier this year. He promised to keep the age at 66.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Sheehan welcomes the plan and believes it will be an incentive to remain in the workforce longer.

He said: “I think anything that gives opportunities to pensioners to stay for a host of different reasons be it a wealth of talent or lack of numbers or expertise, it’s certainly welcomed so we will see when the details of the package come out but I would welcome it. I think it’s a great opportunity for people to remain in the workplace if they choose to do so. If not, they can retire at a standard State Pension.”