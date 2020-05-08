New plan for Leaving Cert 2020 to be approved by Cabinet this morning

It looks like Leaving Cert students across Carlow and Kilkenny will finally get clarification today with Ministers set to approve an alternative plan for the state exams this morning.

It’s understood the examinations will be cancelled and replaced with a system of predictive grades.

It’s expected an official announcement will be made this afternoon.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Deirdre Cullen is a secondary school teacher and home school community liaison coordinator.

She welcomes the clarity saying all of the uncertainty around this has meant its been a very anxious time for all involved.