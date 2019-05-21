New Post Office Open in Ballon, Co Carlow

For the first time in more than a decade, Ballon in Co Carlow now has full post office services.

There had been a post office there over ten years ago but that was closed down. Partial services were being provided in one of the shops in the village but that then stopped as well.

The village applied for a post-office and fortunately one was then open. Andrea Zerafa is the post mistress of the service which opened yesterday. She told KCLR it’s great for the area and that they will give it their best shot.