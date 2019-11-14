New report says gender quotas needed for local elections

Gender quotas need to be introduced to local elections, according to a new report.

The National Women’s Council has done research to highlight the difficulties facing women trying to get elected to local councils.

Just one in four county councillors elected back in May are women – Locally 2 of the 18 Councillors in Carlow are women and 3 of the 24 elected in Kilkenny are female.

Laura Harmon from the National Women’s Council says more needs to be done to support female candidates.