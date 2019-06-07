The keys are finally being handed over to Enable Ireland for a new respite service in Carlow.

After some delays, the works are finally finished on Kilcar House in Tullow which will provide respite for local children with disabilities.

However, it won’t offer overnight respite services just yet – that could be a few months down the line according to Carlow TD Pat Deering.

Speaking to KCLR earlier today, Deering said there are no precise dates yet.