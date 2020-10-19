New roads project being proposed to help Kilkenny locals who feel “cut off” from the city centre

A new roads project is being proposed to help Kilkenny locals who feel”cut off” from the city centre.

That’s according to Councillor Joe Malone, who says he’s heard many complaints from Dunmore residents about the issue.

The Fianna Fail councillor is now calling on Kilkenny County Council to extend the footpath from Dunmore to the Castlecomer Roundabout.

He says such an extension would greatly help people in the area:

“The general consensus is the people in Dunmore Park and around the village there are cut off from the city centre, there’s a church there and a community centre, I proposed and got unanimous support on it that the footpath will go from Dunmore Park and into the roundabout on the Dunmore Road, and it would have lighting on it as well”.