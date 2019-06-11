KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New Social Houses to be Built in Kilkenny
Kilkenny County Council Publish Plans for Six New Houses
Tuesday 11th June
Six new social houses are to be built in Kilkenny City.
The council has published plans for two two-bed town houses and four one-bed bungalows which will be on the Golf Links Road at Newpark Lower.
The existing buildings will be demolished.
Anyone who wants to view the plans and have their say can do so between now and the 19th of July in the council offices or online.