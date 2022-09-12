KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New solar powered pay & display parking machines rolling out across Kilkenny today
It's hoped the devices will help to cater for the growing trend toward non-cash payments.
New solar-powered pay and display parking machines will be rolled out in Kilkenny city from today.
Installation starts from today.
New solar powered pay & display parking machines are being installed in the City in the coming weeks to cater for non-cash payments. If you have any queries or need assistance in using the new machines then please contact our Traffic Office on 056-7794540. @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/Os5MVBgnNh
— Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) September 2, 2022