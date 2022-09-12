KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New solar powered pay & display parking machines rolling out across Kilkenny today

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne12/09/2022
New solar-powered pay and display parking machines will be rolled out in Kilkenny city from today.

It’s hoped the devices will help to cater for the growing trend toward non-cash payments.

Installation starts from today.

