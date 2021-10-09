New South East theatre group takes to the stage in Kilkenny tonight for the first time

A new regional theatre company is putting on its first show in Kilkenny tonight.

Named for the Suir, the Nore, the Barrow and the Slaney, the Four River group is based in the South East.

Their production of Martin McDonagh’s Beauty Queen of Leenane is on in the Watergate this evening and will play at Visual in Carlow next Thursday.

Former Artistic Director at the Abbey Ben Barnes says their aim is to have the group embedded with local theatres, actors and crew, “to produce work professionally in the South East but mostly using artists, creative teams, and technical support from the region, people who are working and living in the region.

“It is essentially to bring professional theatre to the South East and we are defining that as Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, and South Wicklow,” he added.