New suicide prevention plan to launch in Kilkenny today

A new suicide prevention plan is being launched in Kilkenny this morning.

Connecting for Life Kilkenny is part of the national strategy to reduce suicide and self harm.

The launch is on at the Parade Tower at 11 o’clock.

Tracy Nugent from the HSE says they’ve been learning from the previous plans implemented in the county and says there has been a reduction in the numbers dying by suicide.

She says more services are available in terms of early intervention and prevention and also in terms of bereavement supports.