New survey finds 40% of people have never switched their energy provider

Less than half of people switch suppliers or even read their household gas or electricity bills.

As energy prices continue to climb the annual consumer survey by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities has found that 40% have never switched provider,

Covid affected many people in Carlow and Kilkenny’s ability to pay their household bills.

The survey shows 12% of electricity and 21% of gas customers found it more difficult to afford their bills because of the pandemic.

The survey’s prompted the CRU to again advise customers to shop around to find the best deals on their energy supplies.