New technology centre for Kilkenny will see up to 50 jobs created

AB Agri Ltd, the agricultural division of Associated British Foods (ABF) group which operates in the retail, food and agriculture sectors, is to establish a Technology Centre in Kilkenny, creating up to 50 new roles over five years.

The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

AB Agri was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Peterborough, UK. The company employs over 3,500 people around the world and is a leading international agricultural business operating across the agri-food industry. It produces and markets animal feed, nutrition and technology-based products and services in 65 countries to over 5 million customers.

Kilkenny has been selected as the location of a new Technology Centre for Intellync, AB Agri ‘s data and technology business.

Intellync helps customers drive impact where it matters through bridging the gap between people, data and technology. Intellync works across agricultural supply chains with major food processors, retailers and directly with farmers to increase productivity, improve animal health and enhance corporate responsibility (CR) programmes.

The new Technology Centre will develop new generations of technology solutions that improve farm performance and drive continuous improvement across agricultural supply chains.

The majority of the new roles will be in software development, software engineering and data science with other roles in HR, business administration and finance. For more information on the new roles go to: www.intellync.com