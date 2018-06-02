New visitor attraction for North Kilkenny opening this morning

A new visitor attraction for North Kilkenny has its official opening this morning.

St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland in Freshford – built on a site dating from around the 6th Century – is opening to the public as an Arts and Crafts Centre for the summer months.

People will be able to call in on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 11.30 and 4.30.

Chairman of Kilkenny Archaeological Society, Pat Nolan is doing the official launch this morning.