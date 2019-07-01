New Water Activity Centre for Carlow Town Park

Carlow’s Town Park could be getting a new Water Activity and Visitor Experience Centre.

The council has tendered for a team to do a feasibility study into the project.

They say it would be a centre combining economic and recreational uses and it would be a major tourism asset for Carlow Town.

There are already a lot of groups that use the river, and local councillor Fintan Phelan says if this goes ahead it would be great for them and for visitors as well.