Newpark Close Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny gets national recognition

It's for the work it does in including young people in dialogue that results in change

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace02/09/2022
Image: Newpark Close FRC website

The Newpark Close Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny has been awarded by Tusla.

The Investing in Children Membership Award gives organisations national recognition for the good practice and active inclusion of younger people in dialogue that results in change.

Aishling Donnelly manages the school-age service for 72 local kids between the ages of 4 and 13.

She’s been telling The Way It Is about the service:

