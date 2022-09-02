KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Newpark Close Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny gets national recognition
It's for the work it does in including young people in dialogue that results in change
The Newpark Close Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny has been awarded by Tusla.
The Investing in Children Membership Award gives organisations national recognition for the good practice and active inclusion of younger people in dialogue that results in change.
Aishling Donnelly manages the school-age service for 72 local kids between the ages of 4 and 13.
She’s been telling The Way It Is about the service: