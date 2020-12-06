Next three weeks are very important to local businesses

Local shops are planning to make 70% of their overall annual trade over the next three weeks.

That’s according to John Hurley, CEO of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

John is urging you to shop local over the festive period. He says it’s especially important to retailers who were forced to close during lockdown;

“It’s been quite horrendous for businesses because business is all bout being open and doing whatever you do and businesses haven’t been able to do that. But now, this week we’re open or business again and these are very important weeks in the lead up to Christmas. Many shops rely on this for 70% of their annual profits or revenue generation so its hugely important.