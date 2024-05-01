The Kilkenny City pilot Night Time Economy Action Plan has been officially launched.

The outline for this & next year sees the appointment of an advisor and the setting up of a stakeholder forum.

It comes after the local urban centre was named with Dublin City, Cork City, Galway City, Limerick City, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford Town as the initial areas to try out the initiative until September next year.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, Lar Power, remarked that the implementation of the plan aligns with the Local Authority’s Full Forward Kilkenny 2030 ambition to create a City that residents and future generations can be proud of, offering a high quality of life and opportunities for all, noting; “The establishment of a highly engaged stakeholder forum and an inclusive consultation process have been key elements in the creation of this plan, the first of its kind in Ireland. By working with our partners, we want to deliver on the 24 actions in the pilot plan to achieve our vision as the foremost evening and night time destination in Ireland. In doing so we will be in a position to balance the needs of the inter-related communities that co-exist to bring the night to life and offer a sustainable, vibrant, cultural and diverse experience.”

Night Time Economy Advisor for Kilkenny City, Conor Sweeney, said that the short timeframe of 18 months for implementation for the pilot ensures the plan is focused on key deliverables, commenting; “Since my appointment last October, I have been energised by the positive engagement within the membership of our stakeholder forum, the various agencies and groups across the City and the members of the public who proactively participated in the consultation process. The actions set out within the plan are a result of the direct feedback we have receiving over the last six months on the areas to focus on. One of first actions to be implemented is the establishment of a Night Time Economy Diversification Fund and we are pleased to open Call 1 for applications today. This fund has been designed to support applicants to trial new and exciting concepts that will enable the growth and diversity of the night time economy in the City.”

Under the Night Time Economy Diversification Fund, the local authority is looking for businesses, community groups, event organisers, collaborators and individuals to develop projects to support the growth and diversity of the night time economy in Kilkenny City. It has been designed to support applicants to try new and exciting concepts after 6pm between Sunday and Thursday. Call 1 will support events that take place between 9th June and 29th August. The deadline for applications under Call 1 is Friday 24th May.